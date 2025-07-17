Moscow slams UK as police state amid unlawful detention of RT journalist

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sees the UK turning into a police state, she said at a briefing, commenting on the unlawful detention of the head of the Russia Today television network in Lebanon.

"The UK authorities continue their persecution of undesirable media outlets and journalists, resorting to the most unscrupulous methods of intimidation, psychological and administrative pressure, and blackmail," Zakharova said. "On July 11, local police detained and subjected to prolonged interrogation the head of the Russia Today TV network in Lebanon, British national Steve Sweeney, who had arrived in the country to visit his relatives."

According to Zakharova, the journalist was "pressured to confess that his employer forces him to disseminate false information contradicting his personal views." "The actions of British security services should be classified as an abuse of power by the police and blatant pressure against media representatives whose work does not align with London’s political narratives. Such acts of political censorship aim not only to intimidate individual journalists but to demoralize all those who disagree with Britain’s current course," the spokeswoman emphasized.

"This incident further demonstrates the UK’s transformation into a police state with zero tolerance for alternative viewpoints and total political censorship," Zakharova concluded.