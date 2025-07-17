Russia to treat 'coalition of the willing' forces in Ukraine as military target — MFA

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia treats the idea of the "coalition of the willing" to create a multinational force as a plan of military intervention and will regard its units in Ukraine as legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat was commenting on the outcome of the coalition’s earlier meeting. Following the event, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement that the headquarters of the coalition, which seeks to provide assistance to Ukraine, will be based in Paris under the command of a high-ranking general, and will move to London a year later.

"We have repeatedly stated that a deployment of armed forces of other countries in Ukraine under any pretense would be absolutely unacceptable. We regard this as preparations for foreign military intervention. We will consider these so-called ‘multinational forces’ as legitimate military targets," Zakharova said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously dismissed the West’s ideas about creating the force as the fantasies of those who "want to shine on the international stage.".