MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Western elites have been seeking to isolate Moscow and avenge their past failures, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"Fear and reluctance to engage in dialogue with other nations gives rise to villainy and aggression. This is why Western elites have been making repeated attempts to isolate Russia and avenge their past failures," Medvedev noted.

He was commenting on the idea that decisions from the Potsdam Conference were almost immediately breached by the Soviet Union’s former allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference convened, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. It marked the final meeting of the Allied leaders who had emerged victorious in World War II. The conference laid the foundation for the post-war international order, setting new borders in Europe and outlining plans for Germany’s reconstruction, including its demilitarization, denazification, and debt resolution.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/1990623.