Russia's air defenses down 17 Ukrainian UAVs over three Russian regions in two hours

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk, Kaluga, and Belgorod Regions in two hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"From 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. GMT] on July 17, alert air defense forces destroyed 17 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 10 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, six over the Kaluga Region, and one over the Belgorod Region," the defense ministry said.