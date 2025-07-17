Russia hands over 11 Ukrainian children with Qatar’s mediation

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Another 11 children will soon be reunited with their relatives in Ukraine with the help of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and mediation by Qatar.

"We are helping 11 children from seven families to reunite [with their relatives]. Everyone's situation is different: for example, one boy was living in Russia with his mother but wanted to move to Ukraine to live with his father. One girl lived in Russia with her father, and her mother arrived to pick her up. A 13-year-old boy wanted to move in with his sister after a grandmother's death. A 13-year-old girl used to live with her grandmother, and her mother is waiting for her in Ukraine," Lvova-Belova told reporters.

Lvova-Belova thanked Qatar for its assistance in the reunification process, including the country's help with logistics, transportation, and other arrangements. "We would also like to thank the International Committee of the Red Cross, representatives of relevant departments, law enforcement agencies, and all those who contributed to this process," she emphasized.

On Thursday, Qatari Ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani and the head of the ombudswoman’s office, Aleksey Gazaryan, met with the children, their relatives and accompanying persons at the Qatari embassy in Moscow.

To date, a total of 25 children from 17 families were reunited with their relatives in Russia, and 112 children from 88 families were reunited with relatives in Ukraine and third countries with the help of the ombudswoman's office.