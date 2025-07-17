Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Degtyarnoye in the Kharkov Region <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Popov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,185 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,185 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 215 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 135 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 420 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 190 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Varachino, Pavlovka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two Ukrainian territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Gatishche and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and five artillery guns, including a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Korovy Yar, Karpovka, Volchy Yar and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 13 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Israeli-made RADA radar station, an electronic warfare station, an electronic surveillance station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Belaya Gora, Ivanopolye and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, two pickup trucks and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Muravka, Petrovskogo, Stepanovka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 420 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, five motor vehicles, four artillery guns and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novogeorgiyevka and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Zelyonoye Pole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belogorye, Novodanilovka, Stepovoye and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 Ukrainian army personnel, eight motor vehicles, an artillery gun, six electronic warfare stations, four ammunition depots and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops and army deployment sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops of the enterprise producing attack FPV drones, UAV storage and control sites, air defense system shelters, facilities of a field aerodrome, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 133 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 308 Ukrainian UAVs, two Neptune missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 308 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two Neptune long-range missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Neptune long-range missiles and 308 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 70,079 unmanned aerial vehicles, 619 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,240 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,480 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,290 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.