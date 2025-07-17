Kiev must decide on third round of talks following remains swap — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia expects Ukraine to present proposals for a third round of negotiations once the current swap process under the second round agreements is completed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"The swap process still needs to be concluded, with final adjustments being made to implement the agreements reached during the second round," the Kremlin official said when asked whether Kiev’s delay in coordinating a new negotiation round might be linked to Western influence.

"After that, we have to make arrangements, and we are waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian side [on the third round of talks], as we have repeatedly stated," Peskov added.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement. On June 9, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20 and 26, as well as July 4, Russia returned four groups of its servicemen from Ukraine and handed over an equal number of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev. Work continues on the prisoner swaps on a parity basis.