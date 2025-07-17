MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. After the defeat of Nazi Germany, Western countries put significant effort into preserving the ideology of Nazism, and the consequences of their policy continue to be dealt with to this day, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"Before the war, the Western powers nurtured and supported Hitler’s Nazi regime, and after the fascists were defeated in World War II, they made every effort to ensure that the ideology survived," Medvedev pointed out. "The consequences of this astonishing 'tolerance' toward Nazi criminals, combined with rabid and hysterical Russophobia, are being felt to this day. This is especially true in countries that served as Hitler’s lackeys or expendable resources: the Baltic states, Poland, and Ukraine, which has embraced a Banderite identity," he added.

Medvedev also stressed that instead of real denazification in the territories within their area of responsibility, Western "allies" merely limited themselves to formal and superficial measures.

"Most Nazi criminals tried with the participation of Western judicial authorities got off with little more than a slap on the wrist, receiving exceedingly lenient sentences or being granted amnesty just a few years after the war. Neither they, nor their descendants or close associates, were barred from entering positions of power," the senior security official pointed out.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference convened, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. It marked the final meeting of the Allied leaders who had emerged victorious in World War II. The conference laid the foundation for the post-war international order, setting new borders in Europe and outlining plans for Germany’s reconstruction, including its demilitarization, denazification, and debt resolution.

