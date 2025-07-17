MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Western countries will keep using the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to exert political pressure on Russia. London’s recent sanctions only confirm the correctness of the Russian course to identify the crimes of Kiev and its curators, said Major General Alexey Rtishchev, head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces.

"It’s clear that the West will continue to use the OPCW as an instrument of political pressure on Russia, without taking into account objective facts. The Russian side will continue to work to counter this policy and bring to the world community information about violations by the Kiev regime and their supervisors of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," said Rtishchev.

He said that on July 7, Great Britain imposed restrictions on the command of Russia’s Troops of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection and some industrial enterprises. "We believe that this only confirms the correctness of the direction we have chosen," the general stressed.

Rtishchev said that there are still questions to London related to the destruction of thousands of chemical shells and aerial bombs left after the fall of the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq. "These munitions were allegedly destroyed unilaterally by the United States and Great Britain without control from the Technical Secretariat, which is a gross violation of article III of the convention," he said.

The general said that the international body should review Kiev's violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention. "Once again, we call on the leadership and technical bodies of the OPCW to take a closer look at the facts surrounding Ukraine's violations of the convention," he stressed.