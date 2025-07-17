Medvedev calls claims of potential ‘Russian attack on Europe’ utter nonsense

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Statements by Western officials alleging that Russia might launch an attack on Europe are complete nonsense and represent a deliberate disinformation campaign, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"Let me remind you that our president stated unequivocally: Russia does not intend to go to war with NATO or ‘attack Europe’. Such claims by Western politicians are utter nonsense. I would also like to add that this kind of drivel is deliberately injected into the information space to destabilize an already difficult situation. It is yet another front in the West’s open war against us," he said.

"Without question, all such facts must be brought to light, not swept under the rug. The saying ‘history will be the judge’ only holds true when all the facts and circumstances necessary for such judgment are known. After all, the principal judge for the Nazis in Hitler’s Germany, as we know, was the soldier of the Red Army," Medvedev concluded.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference of the heads of government of the USSR, the United States, and the United Kingdom began. It was the last meeting of the Allied powers who defeated Nazi Germany in World War II. The conference laid the foundation for the postwar world order, addressing the redrawing of European borders, the restructuring of Germany, its debts, demilitarization, and denazification.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/1990623.