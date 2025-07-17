MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Europe has been trying to make Russia a stepdaughter, allowed in for re-education, since the turn of the 18th century, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"Since the time of Peter the Great, when Russia established itself as a European power, we have witnessed a consistent trend of hostility, distrust and attempts to weaken our country in Western actions. As part of various coalitions, they [Western countries] have sought to turn Russia into Europe’s stepdaughter, admitted only to the threshold of the pan-European house for re-education," the politician argued.

The West has also sought to impose a subservient role on Russia in European and, later, global affairs, Medvedev continued. "But in vain," he emphasized.

"To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always been a historical anomaly and a powerful rebuff to the idea of their supposed civilizational superiority," the senior Russian security official stressed, commenting on the fact that decisions from the Potsdam Conference were almost immediately breached by the Soviet Union’s allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference convened, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. It marked the final meeting of the Allied leaders who had emerged victorious in World War II. The conference laid the foundation for the post-war international order, setting new borders in Europe and outlining plans for Germany’s reconstruction, including its demilitarization, denazification, and debt resolution.

