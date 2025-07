Internet outages in Russian regions warranted by security concerns — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Mobile internet outages in Russian regions, including those far from the conflict zone, are warranted as necessary security measures, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"Everything related to security, everything related to making sure our citizens are safe, is reasonable. It takes priority. The threat exists, and it is evident," Peskov said when reporters mentioned mobile internet disruptions in some of Russia’s regions, including remote ones such as Omsk.

Earlier, mobile internet restrictions were introduced in several Russian regions, including Udmurtia, Nizhny Novgorod, and Saratov, due to risks posed by Ukrainian drone attacks. Some regions have prepared special maps, offline ones included, indicating locations with free Wi-Fi access.