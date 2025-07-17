Medvedev calls Western actions against Russia a full-out war

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The West is actually waging a full-out war against Russia, using satellite reconnaissance and missile launches, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’, Medvedev maintained.

"Today’s developments - a proxy war, or actually a full-out war involving the launch of Western-made missiles and satellite reconnaissance, sanctions packages, and loud statements on militarization in Europe - are yet another attempt to destroy the `historical anomaly’ that the West hates so much, to destroy our country," he noted.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference began, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. The meeting laid the foundation for the post-war world order and outlined Europe’s new borders, reconstruction in Germany as well as its solutions to its debts, demilitarization and denazification.

