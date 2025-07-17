Russia deeply concerned over new spurt of violence in Syria — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow has expressed deep concern over a new wave of violence in Syria, calling attacks on civilians unacceptable, according to a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official website.

"The new round of violence in Syria is of deep concern. The Russian side is particularly alarmed by reports of inadmissible atrocities committed against civilians," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that Russia considers "any attacks on the life and security of peaceful citizens to be unacceptable."

Moscow also expressed hope that the implementation of de-escalation measures would help reduce tensions and lead to lasting stabilization in Syria.

"We are convinced that the solution lies in dialogue and the strengthening of national unity, along with respect for the rights of all groups and communities within Syria’s multi-confessional society," the ministry added.