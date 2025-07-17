Medvedev accuses West of blatant violation of Potsdam agreements

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The West has blatantly violated the decisions of the Potsdam Conference and undermined its wartime alliance with the USSR, yet that is but a continuation of its long-standing policy, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"Revising or breaching the decisions from the Potsdam Conference was just a continuation of Western policies regarding Russia from before the war or even earlier," Medvedev said.

In his view, the anniversary of the Potsdam Conference is an opportunity "to reflect on the past as a mirror of the present." "In doing so, we must use the ‘correct lenses’, without being naive or considering the events of July 1945 in isolation from the centuries-long attitude of European, or, more broadly, Western elites toward our country," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed.