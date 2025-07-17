FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

In Voronezh, a drone attack left four people injured, according to the latest reports. In the Belgorod region, a woman was killed after an explosive device was dropped from a drone onto a private home. In the Kaluga region, a falling drone struck a two-story house, injuring a 14-year-old girl.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of the drone strike.

Scale of the attack

From 11:30 pm Moscow time on July 16 to 7:00 am on July 17, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 122 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, 43 drones were downed over Bryansk Region, 38 over Kursk Region, 10 over Oryol Region, six each over Smolensk Region and Voronezh Region, five over Belgorod Region, three each over Moscow Region, Kaluga Region, and the Republic of Crimea, two each over Leningrad Region and Lipetsk Region, and one over Tula Region.

Aftermath

Fragments from a downed drone struck an apartment building in Voronezh, injuring three minors, Regional Governor Alexander Gusev reported.

He stated that two boys, born in 2009 and 2013, were hospitalized with head injuries and abrasions, while a girl born in 2009 received on-site medical treatment for cuts to her arms and legs.

Gusev added that at least four apartments were damaged.

Residents of one apartment block section have already been evacuated, and temporary shelter is being provided for them.

Later, Gusev clarified that, according to updated medical reports, four people in total were injured.

In the Belgorod region, a civilian woman was killed after an explosive device was dropped from a drone onto a private home, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

In the Kaluga region, a falling drone hit a two-story house, injuring a 14-year-old girl, regional head Vladislav Shapsha said.

The governor stated that she received the necessary medical treatment.

Residents of the building were temporarily evacuated, and emergency crews are working at the scene.

In the Tula region, drone debris fell on the premises of an industrial facility, but no injuries were reported, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said.