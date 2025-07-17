Russian artillery launches over 100 attacks on Ukrainians near Kremennaya in past day

LUGANSK, July 17. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian artillery men delivered more than 100 strikes on Ukrainian units deployed near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), significantly weakening the enemy’s combat capabilities in this sector of the front line, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our artillery units accomplished more than 100 fire missions near the locality of Kremennaya in the LPR in the past day. The bulk of attacks were delivered on positions of Ukrainian armed formations in the Serebryanka forestry and an area north of Grigorovka," Marochko said. "The massive artillery attack wiped out part of Ukrainian positions, and militants are still trying to hold positions, but Kiev’s fighting capabilities in this area have significantly diminished," he added.