Putin opens M-12 East highway section

YEKATERINBURG, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a start to the traffic on the next section of the M-12 East expressway via a videoconference link, TASS reports from the ceremony.

The highway segment between the settlements of Dyurtyuli in Bashkortostan and Achit in the Sverdlovsk Region is now officially opened.

The highway crosses territories of Bashkortostan, the Perm Region, and the Sverdlovsk Region. Opening of the section is the next stage of performance of the presidential assignment to extend the Moscow - Kazan highway to Yekaterinburg.