Europe’s aggressive stance borders on irrationality — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Europeans are maintaining their aggressive militarist stance toward Russia, which is already bordering on irrational behavior, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out.

"What we are observing so far is that the Europeans are displaying a completely aggressive militarist stance, declaring their intention to spend enormous funds to purchase weapons, to further provoke the continuation of war. Of course, it is very hard to predict anything amid such an emotional state, bordering on irrationality, which reigns on the European continent," the Kremlin official said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US will sell modern weapons to NATO member states to be delivered to Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be in charge of the coordination of actions on implementing the project. According to reports, Germany, the UK, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada expressed readiness to finance the purchase of the US weapons for Ukraine.