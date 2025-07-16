Kremlin warns of harsh impact on Europeans’ wallets from EU policy

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Backing the Kiev regime is proving extremely costly for the European Union and at this pace, Europeans will be "left with nothing," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to sell weapons to NATO to be later supplied to Ukraine, the Kremlin official pointed out that the deliveries had been carried out before but now will be funded by the Europeans.

"You heard that the French won’t pay, the Czechs won’t pay. So now, there will be their own rifts because of how much money is needed to pay. Nothing will be left for their own citizens," Peskov stated.

On Monday, Trump announced that the US will sell modern weapons to NATO member states to be delivered to Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be in charge of the coordination of actions on implementing the project. According to reports, Germany, the UK, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada expressed readiness to finance the purchase of the US weapons for Ukraine.