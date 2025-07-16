Kremlin reminds nuclear powers of their responsibility for inciting non-nuclear states

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated the validity of provisions of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, including on the responsibility of nuclear powers for inciting non-nuclear states to action.

"Russia’s nuclear doctrine remains in effect, and thus, all its provisions continue to apply," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a TASS reporter’s question about whether a provision stating that any nuclear power inciting a non-nuclear weapons state to action against Russia is considered aggression.

Last fall, Russia updated its nuclear doctrine in response to the emergence of new military risks. In particular, the amended document expands the range of countries and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence, as well as the list of military threats that such deterrence is designed to counter. In addition, the doctrine states that Russia will now view any attack by a non-nuclear country supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack. The fundamental principle of the doctrine remained that the use of nuclear weapons is a measure of last resort to protect the country’s sovereignty.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced sending more US weapons and military aid to Kiev to be purchased by European nations with coordination from NATO.

The Washington Post reported on July 15 that Trump’s decision will likely include permission to use 18 long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, but the US leader later dismissed this report. Afterwards, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said Kiev is "ready for action" if it is given long-range weapons.