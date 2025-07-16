Remnants of sanity in Europe, nuclear doctrine provisions: new comments from Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The news that Germany will not supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles for now gives hope that Europeans still have some sense of reason left, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

He also noted that all provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine remain in force.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin official.

Nuclear doctrine

All provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine, including the responsibility of nuclear powers to "encourage" non-nuclear states, remain unchanged.

"The nuclear doctrine remains in force, as do all its provisions," Peskov emphasized.

Talks with Ukraine

Russia is urging everyone to help persuade Ukraine to resume direct talks and prepare for the next round of negotiations.

"We’re asking everyone to do this. In this case, the main mediating efforts are coming from the United States - President [Donald] Trump and his team. Many statements have been made, many expressions of disappointment voiced, but we certainly hope there is also pressure on the Ukrainian side," Peskov said.

Arms supplies to Ukraine

The news that Germany will not supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles for now suggests that Europeans "still have some sense of reason left," Peskov said.

"This is just business. The deliveries have continued all along, and no one ever stopped them. It’s simply a matter of who pays," he noted.

Russia is closely monitoring discussions about supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine and is tracking all related reports.

"This topic remains high on the agenda. Of course, we are following all relevant reports closely," he added.

Peskov also accused Europeans of displaying a "rabidly militaristic" attitude toward Russia. He emphasized that sponsoring Kiev is expensive for the EU and will create tensions.

"You’ve heard that the French won’t pay, and the Czechs won’t pay either. So there will be internal rifts — how much will they end up paying? Their own citizens will be left with nothing," he said.

Potential Putin-Trump talk

A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump "could be arranged very quickly," Peskov said, but added that there are currently no such plans.