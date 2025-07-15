Titanic efforts being made to derail Russia-US dialogue — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Herculean efforts are being made to derail the dialogue between Russia and the United States, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on the White House’s refutation of media reports that President Donald Trump called on Kiev to carry out more strikes deep inside Russia.

"Another fake news gets corrected. Titanic efforts to undermine US-Russia dialogue continue – including through disinformation," he wrote on his X page, adding that The Financial Times, which released this news, "should act more responsibly and actually check its sources."

According to The Financial Times, on July 4, Trump and Zelensky discussed the potential transfer of extra amounts of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine and Trump called for increasing the number of strikes deep inside Russia. The newspaper’s sources confirmed US media reports that the US leader had asked Zelensky whether Ukraine would be able to reach Moscow if Washington supplies it with long-range weapons.

The White House insists that Trump did not call on Zelensky to deliver more strikes inside Russia, including on Moscow.