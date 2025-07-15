'Inappropriate' pressure on Trump and sanction war: Lavrov’s remarks

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow would like to understand what US President Donald Trump meant by allocating 50 days to reach a settlement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. He noted that the US leader is facing "indecent pressure" from NATO and the European Union, who seek to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

He also emphasized that the anti-Russian sanctions war will backfire on those who started it.

TASS has compiled key highlights from his statements.

Trump’s words

Russia wants to understand the meaning of Trump’s words on the 50-day deadline for Ukrainian settlement: "Certainly, we would like to understand what is behind this statement about 50 days. Earlier, there were also the deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days, we have seen it all and really would like to understand the motivation of the US president."

Trump is under huge, "indecent pressure from the European Union and the current NATO leadership who boorishly support [Vladimir] Zelensky’s demands and continue to flood him with advanced weapons, including offensive ones, causing increasing damage to taxpayers in Western countries."

Sanctions

Russia will be able to cope with new sanctions: "The number of sanctions announced against us is already unprecedented. We are coping, I have no doubt we will cope [with them]."

The architects of the sanctions war against Russia will ultimately harm themselves: "We have a saying: 'If you dig a pit for others, you will fall into it yourself.' The sanctions already imposed by the European Union, and those being prepared in Brussels, along with attempts to drag the United States into this sanctions vortex, all this <...> has already dealt severe damage to the European economy."

Ukrainian settlement

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are sympathetic to Russia’s position on "the need to eliminate the root causes of the [Ukrainian - TASS] conflict and acknowledge the existing territorial realities, as well as to guarantee the legitimate rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people, including in territories still under the control of the Kiev regime."

If Kiev "believes that the Istanbul format is no longer valid, then this again confirms their disregard for their own citizens."

The memorandum drafts put forward by Russia and Ukraine are polar opposites, "but there is always opportunity for dialogue."

European leaders are barring the Kiev regime from holding talks with Russia, as a third round of negotiations is no longer mentioned: "They [the Kiev regime] tried to pretend that the level of our delegation is not suitable, but the level of the Ukrainian delegation is now about to change. [Rustem] Umerov, the former defense minister, is going to reunite with his family in the United States in the capacity of ambassador."

Iranian nuclear problem

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states reaffirmed their commitment to upholding Iran’s right to "the peaceful use of nuclear energy."

Lavrov’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi focused on diplomatic solutions to the Iranian nuclear problem: "We discussed realistic approaches to achieving a settlement by peaceful political and diplomatic means, with due account of the decisions that had been made in Iran long ago."

Iran has not requested SCO assistance to rebuild infrastructure damaged by US and Israeli strikes.

Macron’s words

French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to link the Ukraine conflict with the Taiwan issue are "blatantly provocative."