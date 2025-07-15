Lavrov says NATO failed to ‘swallow’ Ukraine but makes it look like it will succeed later

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. NATO countries failed to "swallow" Ukraine but they are putting on a show of efforts to make it happen eventually, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The whole process reflects NATO's aggressive advance to the East. They wanted to swallow Ukraine, they stumbled, but they continue to pretend that they will surely see the matter through. And in parallel with how they are using Ukraine as the spearhead for their strikes against Russia, albeit less and less palpable ones, they also move eastward in parallel," he said at a news conference following a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Tianjin.

According to the minister, NATO countries want to "advance their infrastructure to the Far East, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, and to create nuclear-capable alliances there." He said this manifests itself in "such dangerous forms" as the transfer to the Philippines of intermediate-and shorter-range ground-launched missiles, which were previously banned by the US-Russian treaty.

"These very, very serious weapons will appear in Southeast Asia for the first time. They are also being sent to Europe, including Germany," Lavrov said.

"What they want is to make sure NATO controls the security situation across all of the Eurasian continent, in contrast to the constructive alternatives that are promoted by us, the People's Republic of China, our other allies, like-minded countries to build a Eurasian security architecture that is open, equitable and involves all continental Eurasian countries without exception," he went on to say.