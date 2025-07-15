Nothing new in Western media reports about Kiev’s possible strikes on Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Western media have long been speculating that Kiev could allegedly deliver strikes on Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

Peskov commented on The Washington Post's article in which the newspaper wrote that US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky had allegedly discussed the possibility of strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"Such rhetoric has been circulating for quite a while," Peskov said, responding to a TASS question about the Kremlin’s attitude towards such rhetoric, even if it is at the media level.

"All this most often turns out to be fabricated, though sometimes serious [information] leaks appear, including in media outlets we used to consider highly reputable," he noted.