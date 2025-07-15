Putin to respond to Trump’s remarks if he deems it necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will comment on what US leader Donald Trump said about him on Monday if he considers it warranted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"If and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will certainly comment on that," Peskov stated. "Let’s wait for Putin to decide whether he will comment on that himself," he added.

On July 14, Trump made a previously announced statement on the Ukraine issue. He said in NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s presence that he was disappointed in Russia and its president, and announced plans to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev as long as the EU pays for arms shipments in coordination with NATO.

In addition, the US president said that Washington would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach agreements on resolving the Ukraine conflict.