MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. European countries are losing their leading positions on the international stage, which is making them whip up the so-called Russia threat, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Europe is accelerating militarization. It’s not only about increasing military spending both under pressure from the US and at its own initiative in some cases. The main thing is that these countries are fomenting hysteria by playing up the Russia threat," he pointed out.

"Europe is losing its influence on the global stage. Germany and France are losing their leading positions in the EU and, consequently, in NATO," Kosachev went on to say. "Unfortunately, the Europeans believe that after whipping up hysteria, the second-best way to somehow reverse the trend is to wage a small, victorious war," he noted.

Kosachev drew an analogy with how Israel had been whipping up the threat from Iran before launching a military operation that it claimed was inevitable. "I get the feeling that the Europeans are now trying to do the same. Some of them say a conflict will break out in 2028, others say it’s going to be in 2029 or 2030. However, they give themselves the time to boost strength, especially military strength, bring the Russia military threat narrative to a peak and then do something like that, perhaps through provocations in the Baltic Sea, or the Black Sea or along the land border between Russia and NATO," the senator observed. "However, a war like that is never going to happen. God forbid it breaks out. In such a case, it certainly will be neither small nor victorious for the European countries that will go in for such provocations," he remarked.

Kosachev stressed that although pressure on Russia is increasing, it doesn't mean that Moscow is "ready to give up." According to him, US President Donald Trump is trying to use pressure to persuade Moscow to make more concessions as part of its negotiations with Kiev. "I’m sure it’s clear to the US and all other parties that a future peace agreement is not being developed at the negotiating table but along the line of contact, which is shifting from Moscow to the West, towards Kiev," the senator added.