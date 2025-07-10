Lavrov, Rubio hold frank exchange of opinions on Ukraine, Iran, Syria — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed resolving the Ukraine conflict, reviving economic and humanitarian cooperation, and the functioning of diplomatic missions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

As a follow-up to agreements reached between the Russian and US presidents, including in their latest phone call on July 3, Lavrov and Rubio "synchronized watches on a range of bilateral issues and the global situation," the ministry said. "They held a meaningful and frank exchange of opinions on resolving the Ukraine conflict, the situation around Iran and Syria, and a number of other international issues," the ministry recounted.

According to it, the two countries’ top diplomats "reaffirmed their commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflict situations, restoring Russia-US economic and humanitarian cooperation, and reviving unhindered communication between the two countries’ societies which, among other things, could be aided by a potential resumption of direct flights [between the two countries]."

"The constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the Russian and US foreign policy agencies on a widening range of issues of mutual interest will be continued," the ministry concluded.