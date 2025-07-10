Russia working actively to find political solutions to Iran nuclear program — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian side is closely working with the United States, Iran, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to find political solutions to the Iranian nuclear problem, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Russia is actively seeking political solutions to every issue related to the Iranian nuclear program. Under the leadership of Russian President [Vladimir Putin], we are carrying out coordinated work with all sides, including Washington, Tehran, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. And we will continue this work," the senior Russian diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, it is important to counter the impulse of using force with diplomacy and common sense.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States joined the conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar.

Afterward, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.