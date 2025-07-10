Russian embassy in Paris handling case of detained basketball player Kasatkin — MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Paris is handling the case involving the arrest of Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin in France, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"The Russian Embassy in Paris is addressing this matter," the diplomat stated.

Earlier, AFP reported that Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin was detained in France at the request of the United States. According to the agency, Kasatkin is suspected of being part of a hacker group that carried out ransomware attacks. AFP added that the basketball player has denied all the accusations.