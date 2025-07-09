Moscow expects to continue dialogue with Washington — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to continue dialogue with Washington and efforts to restore the strained relations between the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are calm about it. We expect to continue our dialogue with Washington and our policy aimed at mending the damaged bilateral relations," he said, when asked how the Kremlin took US President Donald Trump’s tough remarks about Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and his tightening of rhetoric.

The US president said earlier that he was "very disappointed" with his July 3 phone call with Putin. "I don't think he's looking to stop," Trump noted, questioning Moscow’s commitment to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, CNN posted an audio recorded at a 2024 meeting between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign donors. Trump claimed that he had threatened Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to bomb Moscow and Beijing if Russia and China tried to resolve the Ukraine and Taiwan issues by force. However, Trump did not specify when the relevant conversations had occurred.