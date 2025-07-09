Kremlin can see US desire to resolve Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin can see that Washington is eager to resolve the Ukraine conflict quickly but it’s too difficult a problem to be solved in an instant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no differences here. [The US] has a desire to resolve the issue through political and diplomatic means, and do it quickly. However, the scale of the problem makes it impossible to solve it instantly. This is why, you know, certain work has already been done: two difficult rounds [of Russia-Ukraine talks] have been held. We expect that the third round will eventually take place and dialogue will continue. We still have to finally begin discussions of the memorandums that we exchanged [with Ukraine]. It will also be a complicated process that won’t take just one night or one day," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.