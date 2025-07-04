Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to continue OPEC+ cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue OPEC+ cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, adding that the organization functions largely with the joint and proactive participation of the two countries.

"OPEC+ functions largely with the joint and proactive participation of Saudi Arabia and Russia. Two our countries in particular are cochairs of the international committee for monitoring the implementation of OPEC+ decisions, with this committee playing a decisive role in control over how OPEC+ members’ voluntary commitments on the volumes of oil supplied to the market are observed," he said.

"We will continue this cooperation, we agreed on that today," the minister noted.

Saudi Arabia and Russia share the view that commitments assumed by the countries on the volumes of oil supplied to the market are properly observed, which "contributes to stabilization of the world oil market and world energy markets, accordingly," Lavrov noted.