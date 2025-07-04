MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has increased shelling of Russian territory by 20-25% amid Russian-American negotiations, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime stated during a briefing.

"Following the second phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States on March 18 of this year, we have observed a significant increase, nearly 20-25%, in Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets in Russia. Subsequent rounds of negotiations have likewise been accompanied by new surges in terrorist activity by Ukrainian militants. This, in stark contrast to [Vladimir] Zelensky’s lofty declarations about peace, speaks volumes about the Kiev regime’s true intentions," he emphasized.

Miroshnik noted that during this period, Ukrainian militants intensified their attacks by an average of 20-25%, with daily strikes on civilian targets exceeding 300. "Over the past three months, Ukraine has fired at least 26,627 munitions at civilian sites. Since the beginning of the year, this number has reached nearly 49,000 strikes, each one intended to bring death and destruction to the peaceful population of Russian regions," the ambassador stated.