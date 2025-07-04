RDIF CEO expresses hope for future cooperation with US

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev has congratulated the American people on Independence Day and expressed hope for further cooperation with the US.

"Wishing the American people a Happy Independence Day! May the spirit of freedom and dialogue always guide us forward," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated his US counterpart Donald Trump on Independence Day in a phone conversation and reiterated Russia’s contribution to American independence as well as to the alliance between Moscow and Washington.