Russia surpasses all Western countries in terms of GDP growth over past 20 years — envoy

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia has outpaced all Western economies in terms of GDP growth over the past 20 years, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Russia has outperformed all Western economies in GDP growth over the last 20 years," Dmitriev wrote on his X page, commenting on a user's post about GDP growth in various countries from 2003 to 2023.

The envoy later noted that these figures were achieved through the development of energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Dmitriev commented on a list compiled by an X user showing the GDP growth of 14 countries between 2003 and 2023. Russia ranked fifth on the list, with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, India, and China ranking higher in ascending order.