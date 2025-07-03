Putin reminds Trump of Russia's contribution to US independence — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated US leader Donald Trump on Independence Day and reminded him of Russia's contribution to American independence, and the alliance between Moscow and Washington, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said after their telephone talk.

"Of course, he congratulated Trump on the national holiday of the United States, Independence Day, celebrated tomorrow," the diplomat said. "It was noted from our side that Russia played an important role in the formation of American statehood, including during the War of Independence 250 years ago, and then during the Civil War, which ended 160 years ago.

"It was stated that our countries are linked not only by the alliance in the First and Second World Wars, but also by deeper historical roots."