Conversation between Putin, Trump takes place now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, are having a telephone conversation at this moment, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The conversation is going on," he said.

The conversation has probably been going on for over an hour. Trump said the talk was scheduled for 17:00 Moscow time. And Putin finished his work at forum "Strong Ideas for Modern Times" at about 16:45, explaining that he had to go: "No good to keep him waiting - he may be offended."

This is the sixth time since the beginning of the year that the presidents have spoken over the phone. The first conversation after Trump's return to the presidency took place on February 12. It was the first contact between the leaders of Russia and the United States in three years. Then the heads of state talked over the phone on March 18. Putin supported Trump's idea to impose a 30-day moratorium on strikes on the energy facilities, but Kiev has not joined the initiative.

Putin and Trump then spoke by phone on May 19 and June 4, shortly after direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. On June 14, Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday. Escalation in the Middle East, which began in those days, was also discussed.

According to TASS calculations, during the previous presidential term, Trump spoke with Putin on average five times a year, including face-to-face meetings.