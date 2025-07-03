Dialogue between Putin, Trump continues, important for world — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump continues and is of vital importance to the world, said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

"President Putin and President Trump dialogue continues and is vital for the world. Russia and the US can accomplish a lot," Dmitriev said on X.

The Russian president said earlier that he plans to talk to Trump over the phone on Thursday. The US president mentioned that the conversation is scheduled for 17:00 Moscow time. The Kremlin promised to report on the results of the conversation after 18:00-19:00 Moscow time.