Man killed, woman injured after Ukrainian drone hits car in Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, July 3. /TASS/. A man was killed and a woman was injured by a Ukrainian drone strike on a civilian car in the village of Alyeshkovichi in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"Another terrorist attack has been carried out against civilians. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out several attacks on the village of Alyeshkovichi in the Suzemsky district. Unfortunately, as a result of a targeted strike by Ukrainian FPV drones on a moving civilian car, a civilian was killed and another resident was injured. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she received all the necessary medical care," Bogomaz said.

Bogomaz promised necessary support and financial assistance to the relatives of the deceased and the wounded.