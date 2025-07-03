Russia-China relations serve as pillar of global stability — expert

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. Russia-China relations have proven their reliability and can be regarded as the cornerstone of global stability, renowned Russian political expert Andrey Kortunov told TASS.

"Russia-China relations are one of the fundamental stabilizing factors in today's world," the expert emphasized during the 13th World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing. "Everything around us is becoming fluid, unstable and unpredictable. In these circumstances it is particularly important that the two countries’ relations remain stable, predictable and reliable."

As Kortunov clarified, this is precisely how great powers should interact. "Our interests don't completely align, there are certain differences. We may compete in some areas, but this doesn't prevent us from cooperating on fundamental issues based on mutual consideration of interests, understanding, and trust," he added. "Having differing views does not mean we should slam the door and abandon cooperation. On the contrary, we should bridge these views where possible." The Russian political expert remarked that some Western colleagues attempt to portray Russia-China relations as "a tactical alliance that will eventually reveal fundamental discords." He also noted that any potential conflict between Russia and China would inevitably have a global scope.

"The cooperation between our countries is of crucial importance and develops on its own. Russia and China recognize their shared responsibility on issues such as nuclear non-proliferation, outer space demilitarization, and establishing a Eurasian security system," he stated.

According to Kortunov, even if the US "did not exist at all," Russia-China relations would still maintain their significance as "a key pillar of the new world order." "The experience accumulated by Russia and China could be utilized in different frameworks by other nations for building multilateral cooperation structures," the expert assumed.

Risks and long-running conflicts

Kortunov pointed out that many analysts believe the world "is entering a period of major wars." "The logic goes like this: for a new world order to emerge, a new balance of power should be established," he explained. "We are seeing a series of conflicts that will determine winners and losers. The winners will then construct a new system in accordance with their interests and ideals."

The expert noted that if such a viewpoint is to be followed, "nothing good can be expected in either the near or perhaps even the more distant future." "It is hard to predict how these conflicts, wars, and "power tests" will conclude," Kortunov said. "But I believe the situation is somewhat different now. Not because humanity has grown more peace-loving, but because the potential cost of conflict has become too high."

As he recalled, the risks are escalating, since "any major war could potentially turn nuclear." "Therefore the stability factor remains. While nations engage in wars and military spending grows, no one actually wants a full-scale war," the expert said. "[US President Donald] Trump does not want war, and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu understands that a ground war with Iran would be madness. There is a list of such examples, which leads to an obvious conclusion: Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and the West is more an exception than the rule."

Kortunov clarified that this does not mean contradictions don't exist in international relations, nor that the global community has no grievances against the West. "It is very difficult to start a war today, as many conflicts drag on for years, even decades," he said. "And it is not clear how to resolve them. I hope that the worst-case scenario can still be avoided."

The political expert pointed to such key factors as economic interconnectedness and interdependence. "Modern society is far harder to mobilize than it was 100 or especially 200 years ago," he observed. "Compelling nations to wage war has become significantly more difficult. This suggests that there may be some flare-ups similar to an Indo-Pakistani conflict, but they are unlikely to turn into major regional wars."

The expert acknowledged that the global situation is "highly unstable and unprecedentedly dangerous," yet "we should not conclude that the apocalypse is inevitable or that we must prepare for it as such." "The possibility of avoidance still exists. Much depends on the leadership quality, risk assessment capabilities, the willingness and the ability to engage in strategic planning," he concluded. "Naturally, no one can guarantee that events will not unfold according to the worst-case scenario."

