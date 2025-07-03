Discussing Russian memorandum in media may harm negotiations with Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia is not discussing its peace memorandum which has yet to be reviewed by the Ukrainian side in public domain, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have not brought the memorandum which has yet to be discussed with the Ukrainian side to public discussion. We believe that discussing it in media may harm the [negotiation] process," Peskov said in response to a reporters’ question about whether the Russian document proposes mutual amnesty for political prisoners with Ukraine.

The peace memorandum that the Russian delegation handed over to the Ukrainian negotiators at a recent round of talks in Istanbul demands for ensuring Ukraine’s neutrality and imposing a ban on any military activity by third countries on its soil.

The first part of the document outlines "the fundamental parameters of a final settlement." The second part, discussing a ceasefire, envisages, among two available scenarios, amnesty for political prisoners and the release of POWs and civilian prisoners by Kiev.

The third part of the Russian memorandum lays down a sequence of steps and timeframes for implementing them.