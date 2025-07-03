Russia, China cultivate genuine multilateralism through BRICS, SCO — expert

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and China are successfully advancing true principles of multilateral cooperation through BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which help mitigate the pressure from Western sanctions, prominent Russian political scientist Andrey Kortunov told TASS.

"Russia and China are striving to create frameworks for full-fledged multilateralism, where every participant can voice their position and argue for it," the expert stated during the 13th World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing. "Decisions are made through consensus, not just formal but genuine."

Kortunov emphasized that BRICS and the SCO represent "attempts to establish new types of multilateral organizations." According to him, such alliances fundamentally differ from Western-led structures, where "there is a clear leader who largely dictates the agenda."

"Most alliances formed by the United States may appear multilateral in form but are, in fact, hierarchical and somewhat asymmetric. Member states preemptively acknowledge Washington’s dominant role," the analyst explained. "We see this time and again. Now, with [US President Donald] Trump in power, the problems within such structures have become evident to us."

Kortunov noted that consensus within BRICS and the SCO proves "more resilient because it is not forced on anyone." This, he argued, creates a solid foundation for expanding cooperation, including in trade, investment, science and technology. The analyst highlighted that trade among BRICS and SCO member states is growing at rates well above global averages. Additionally, these alliances serve as "sources of ideas for universal international organizations like the United Nations and the G20."

"Moreover, both the SCO and BRICS function as mechanisms for what could be called a ‘dialogue of civilizations.’ Beyond government-level interactions and ministerial meetings, active engagement also occurs across various non-governmental platforms," Kortunov added. "Last year, during Russia’s BRICS presidency, over 200 events were held involving media and youth, climate and biodiversity discussions, inter-university exchanges, as well as festivals and cultural occasions. When it comes to civilizational dialogue, it manifests itself through such formats as BRICS and the SCO."

Multilateral approach to global challenges

Kortunov pointed out that Russia, China, and other BRICS and SCO members face hard, ever-intensifying pressure from the West. He noted that these nations seek to leverage multilateral platforms to "offset or at least mitigate" the negative impact of Western restrictions.

"Today, we have a clearer picture of the global majority’s positions, which diverge from those of Western nations and the structures that they represent," he said. "That gives us hope that these organizations will continue evolving, gaining new functions and cooperative dimensions."

The expert doubted that BRICS and the SCO would eventually transform into economic integration blocs or military-political alliances. "What matters is that we resist these unilateral, illegal sanctions together rather than on our own. When not just Russia or China but other leading non-Western economies speak out against such pressure, it carries significant political weight, including for the universal organizations in question," Kortunov stressed.

He acknowledged that Western sanctions affect BRICS and SCO members differently: "For some countries, it is a critical, even central economic issue, for others, it is rather marginal," he explained. "But no one can guarantee that those currently unaffected by unilateral sanctions will not find themselves facing them tomorrow."

According to Kortunov, BRICS and the SCO make it "easier to rebalance the system" compared to bilateral formats. He emphasized that they enable the development of new payment systems, digital currency experiments, investment incentives, and "independent, non-Western-dependent technological platforms."

"All this directly or indirectly reduces the economic harm caused by sanctions," he concluded. "Everyone is more or less affected by their threat, including the global economy as a whole. Hence, such joint efforts are vital."