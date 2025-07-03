IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Air defense systems eliminated 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In the Lipetsk Region, a woman was killed when drone debris fell on a residential building, and two more people sustained wounds, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said. A village in the Voronezh Region lost electricity after a power line was damaged in an attempted drone attack, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

About drone attack

- Overnight, air defense systems on duty eliminated 69 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

- Twenty-seven UAVs were eliminated over the Belgorod Region, 22 UAVs - over the Voronezh Region, ten UAVs - over the Lipetsk Region, eight UAVs - over the Kursk Region and two UAVs were neutralized over the Republic of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Attack’s aftermath

- Drone debris fell on a residential building in the Lipetsk District. One woman was killed, two individuals were wounded, Governor Artamonov said.

- A fire broke out on the premises of an enterprise in Yelets in the Lipetsk Region after a drone came down resulting in no casualties.

- The staff of nearby workshops have been evacuated, with the blaze localized.

- Another UAV hit a section of an apartment building under construction in Yelets. Residents have been evacuated.

- The damage to buildings and motor vehicles in Lipetsk after the overnight drone attack will be assessed by a special municipal commission, Mayor Roman Chentsov said.

- One residential area in the Voronezh Region has temporarily lost electric power due to the consequences of an attempted UAV attack, Governor Gusev said.

- Emergency services are working on restoring electricity.

- Additionally, roofs were damaged in two houses in the Voronezh Region, one window each was shattered in one house and one apartment.