Russia demands consular access to its citizens arrested in Azerbaijan — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Moscow expects Baku to provide consular access to Russian nationals arrested in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Soloviev Live TV show.

Earlier, the republic detained and arrested for four months Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov, and eight other Russians.

"I’ve just contacted our ambassador, and he said, unfortunately, no consular access to the detainees who, as we can hear, have already been arrested has been provided yet. We expect it to be provided, it must be provided," the diplomat insisted.

According to Zakharova, work involving the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijani embassy is currently underway between Russian and Azerbaijani diplomats. "I can see how we solve practical issues and hear and understand each other even amid this very tense situation," she shared.

"Of course, our diplomats must be given that consular access because this should be done as part of our bilateral relations and in line with all international legal documents, including the Vienna Convention on diplomatic and consular relations," Zakharova reiterated.

Tensions with Azerbaijan

On June 28, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the Sverdlovsk Region said that local law enforcement agencies had dismantled an ethnic criminal group involved in murders in Yekaterinburg between 2001 and 2011. Eight suspects were taken into custody as part of the investigation into the case.

According to preliminary data, one of the suspects died from heart failure. The cause of death of the second is being established. The bodies were transported from Yekaterinburg to Baku and, after a forensic examination, were buried in Azerbaijan.

Baku lodged a protest against the actions of Russian law enforcement officers and subsequently canceled cultural and other events involving Russian participation. Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov, along with eight other Russian citizens, were detained and placed in custody for four months in the Azerbaijani capital.

The two countries exchanged notes of protest over each other’s actions, and diplomats were summoned by their foreign ministries.