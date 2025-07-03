Russian envoy calls idea of inviting Ukraine to UK-led coalition weak alternative to NATO

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. Great Britain has been floating the idea of inviting Ukraine to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) as a weak alternative to its NATO membership, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told TASS in an interview.

"Integrating [Ukraine] into the JEF looks like a pale shadow of an alternative to Ukraine’s NATO membership, an issue that lacks consensus at the bloc," the Russian diplomat said.

The UK-led coalition of ten northern European countries "mostly holds joint exercises even as they can provide troops for UN operations," Kelin explained. "London finding a certain 'role' for Ukraine in this coalition has long been discussed. The agreement to form an enhanced partnership with the JEF was recently announced in Oslo. While there has been progress in this direction, nobody has made any commitment in terms of timeframes," the diplomat noted.

Late last month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Ukraine may become a full-fledged member of the JEF in the future. He stated that it is Britain that, as a major power, has pushed for a larger involvement of Kiev into this project not only as a sign of support to Kiev but also as a signal to Russia.

Established in 2014, the UK-led security coalition comprises Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.