Russia may respond asymmetrically to UK's Foreign Influence Registration Scheme — diplomat

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. Russia may resort to an asymmetric response to the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) that came into effect in the UK on July 1, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in a conversation with a TASS correspondent, commenting on the new rules affecting those who are connected to Russia.

"We reserve the right to retaliatory measures, but they may be asymmetrical, especially since we have our own schemes for protection against foreign influence. The parameters of our response and reaction will depend on the British authorities' practice of applying the new mechanism," Kelin warned.

He called the introduction of the mechanism "an unfriendly action against Russia."

"The official press release with the assertions that this is about protecting British society in this way is nothing more than a kind of veil, which they are trying to use to cover up what are essentially illegitimate and repressive procedures introduced against us," the head of the diplomatic mission noted.

"The use of this scheme allows any arbitrary action by the authorities against people, who are far from politics and engaged in cultural, humanitarian and educational work here," the diplomat added.

Kelin said that the embassy "sent six pages of questions to the Foreign Office" in order to "clarify the vague and impenetrable nature of the parameters of this scheme."

"We received the answers on June 30, the day before the new rules came into force. But it is impossible to understand from them which of the British counterparties Russia can "agree with," to whom Russia can give "instructions," and who is making them up on their own. Apparently, when introducing this system, the most important thing was to show us: now we will deal with Russia seriously, just as we will deal seriously with Iran," the diplomat noted.

He drew attention to the fact that "China remained outside the scope of this scheme." "Apparently, they came to the conclusion that this would cause great harm," the ambassador said. Kelin called on Russian citizens and compatriots "to be careful in cases that may be considered by the British authorities as actions "by agreement" with Russian state entities."

"In such situations, it is advisable to consult with lawyers," the diplomat said.

About new scheme

FIRS began operating in the UK on July 1. According to the British authorities, all persons acting in the kingdom on behalf of Russia will have to register on the list of foreign agents. As was officially announced, persons associated with the head of the Russian state, its government, departments, federal and regional authorities, including the armed forces, intelligence services and law enforcement, legislative and judicial bodies are required to register. The same measures will apply to everyone who cooperates with official Iranian agencies. Persons who do not register with FIRS will face imprisonment for up to five years.