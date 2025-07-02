Kazakhstan diplomats’ efforts to be aimed at strengthening good neighborliness — Lavrov

ASTANA, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has congratulated Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu on the Diplomatic Service Day of the republic, expressing confidence that the efforts of Kazakh diplomats will be aimed at strengthening good relations between the nations.

"The high professionalism of Kazakh diplomats, their patriotism and dedication play a key role in strengthening the authority of their native country on the international arena. The great merit in the development of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between us belongs to the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am confident that the efforts of the masters of their craft will continue to be aimed at strengthening cooperation based on the strong traditions of friendship and good neighborliness between our countries," Lavrov said in a congratulatory message published by the Russian embassy in Kazakhstan.

Russian ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin also congratulated the Kazakh Foreign Minister and all staff of the ministry on their professional holiday. "Thanks to a trusting dialogue and joint friendly work in all areas, allied and integration ties continue to strengthen both bilaterally and through the CSTO, the EAEU, the CIS, the SCO and the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia - TASS)," he wrote.