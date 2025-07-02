Trade turnover between Russia, Kyrgyzstan gained 17% YTD — Putin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan surged by more than 17% from the year start, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

"The trade turnover increased by more than 11% last year. It added 17 and more [percent] this year," the Russian leader noted. "We can state that we are achieving the results we need," he added.

"Russia is one of leading trade and economic partners of Kyrgyzstan and it is backed by plans for the future," Putin noted.

"The known investment fund is working well," the Russian leader said. "There is a sufficient number of projects playing a significant role in development of the Kyrgyz economy," he added.